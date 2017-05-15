KEYC - Heart Researchers Study Bear Hibernation

Heart Researchers Study Bear Hibernation

By Ashley Hanley, Reporter
Hibernating bears are the focus of researchers from the University of Minnesota the experts at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Researchers are studying the immobility of the bears during hibernation and the fact they lose body fat, but not physical strength.

UMN physiologist Paul Iaizzo says that if a patient was hospitalized in intensive care for two or three weeks he or she could lose 50 percent of muscle mass.

Researchers are using a tiny device implanted in the bear's chest to monitor its heart rate, temperature and gauge its overall well-being during hibernation.

They hope that can be applied to human heart transplant patients.

