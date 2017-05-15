Olseth Family Foundation Donates Nearly 1,500 Books

The love and excitement for reading filled the Roosevelt Elementary school gym this morning.



Fourth Grader, Jordyn Bihstadt says, "I'm really excited because I love reading poems and I'm really excited to read all of them. I've just read it's called US and it's about these two guys who are connected and they have all types of problems and they don't like each other."



That reaction is exactly why the Olseth family started this foundation.



Book Donor, Jon Olseth says, "Well I first saw this that the Mankato rotary did this in 2008 and I was really excited about it because one of my sons was a recipient of a book and came home so excited and so I wanted to continue that tradition."



And so he did.



Throughout the month of May nearly 1,500 brand new, hard copy Shel Silverstein books will be handed out to fourth graders in the region.



Olseth says, "Shel Silverstein is just such a wonderful read and poetry is really important and its fun and it's really easy to read out loud and we want to encourage the kids to read out loud to one another, to their families and have their families read to them."



This is the first year the Olseth family partnered up with United Way.



CEO Greater Mankato United Way, Barb Kaus says, "We're so very blessed to have the Olseth family foundation come along with us and support the importance of literacy. Literacy is our number one focuses that we have to making sure children are prepared to get ready for school and this is an addition to now fourth graders get to have a beautiful book given to them because of the generous hearts of the Olseth foundation."



Jon says they plan to continue the donation annually.

--KEYC News 12