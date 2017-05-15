State Trooper Scuffles With Suspected Exposer in Minneapolis

Authorities say a Minnesota state trooper suffered minor injuries in a scuffle with a man who was exposing himself to motorists on Interstate 35W in downtown Minneapolis.

The State Patrol first received a report about the man shortly after 10 a.m. Monday at 35W and the Washington Avenue ramp. A trooper told the 34-year-old Illinois man to leave, and he did.

Lt. Tiffani Neilson says another call came in from the same area 45 minutes later. A fight started when the same trooper moved in to arrest the man. The trooper and a Minnesota Department of Transportation Highway Helper driver subdued him before extra help arrived. Both the trooper and the MnDOT driver suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.

