Minnesota Man Sentenced to 22 Years in Fargo Woman's Death

A Minnesota man accused in the sexual assault and killing of a woman in her Fargo townhouse last year has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison.

23-year-old Landon Lauwagie of Ponsford, Minnesota, pleaded guilty earlier in the asphyxiation death of 40-year-old Cory Terlecky in May 2016.

He had been facing a potential sentence of life in prison, but a gross sexual imposition charge was dropped.

-KEYC News 12