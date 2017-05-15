UPDATE: Woman Missing From Near U of MN Found Safe

Linda Anne Doyle, has been missing since 1 p.m. Monday. She was last seen at the Carlson School of Management, 321 19th Av S, Minneapolis. Linda has memory issues and may not be aware that family or Police are looking for her. Police are concerned for her welfare and are asking for public’s assistance in locating her.

Linda is described as 5’01”, 140 lbs, blonde hair, hazel eyes, wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes and 62 years old.

If you think you have seen Linda or have information regarding her whereabouts please contact the University of Minnesota Police Department at 612-624-COPS (612-624-2677) or dial 911.

