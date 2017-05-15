Mankato West Comes Back Against Austin

The 2017 Mankato senior softball class is one of the strongest in recent memory. Next year, four of our local stand-outs will suit up for the purple and gold at MSU.
The 2017 Mankato senior softball class is one of the strongest in recent memory. Next year, four of our local stand-outs will suit up for the purple and gold at MSU.
Scarlets win 6-4.
Scarlets win 6-4.
The MSU softball team is heading back to the Division 2 NCAA Super Regional for the first time since 2011.
The MSU softball team is heading back to the Division 2 NCAA Super Regional for the first time since 2011.
This year, Rick Sellner took an assistant coaching job with the baseball team watching and teaching his son Luke from the dugout.
This year, Rick Sellner took an assistant coaching job with the baseball team watching and teaching his son Luke from the dugout.
U18's become first Mankato United team to advance to semifinals of the Minnesota State Cup.
U18's become first Mankato United team to advance to semifinals of the Minnesota State Cup.
The 6th ranked Mavs are now 57-6 on the season on a 27-game win streak.
The 6th ranked Mavs are now 57-6 on the season on a 27-game win streak.
Bucs win 6-1.
Bucs win 6-1.
East wins 11-7.
East wins 11-7.