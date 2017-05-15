KEYC - Mankato West Comes Back Against Austin

Mankato West Comes Back Against Austin

By Rob Clark, Reporter
The Mankato West baseball team played host to Austin Monday night. 

Scarlets were down 4-1 in the second inning, but come storming back to win 6-4 over the Packers. 

Mankato West's Evan Furst records the win, pitching two shutout innings in relief.

--KEYC News 12