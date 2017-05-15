Industrial Expansion Awaits Annexation From Belgrade Township

The North Mankato City Council makes way for new development of heavy industry north of Highway 14, but none of it goes through until Belgrade township agrees to annexation of the land.



This chunk of land along Highway 41 between Carlson Drive and Timm Road had several ordinance passed platting it, and setting its zoning for M-2, Heavy Industry.

But delays with Belgrade township mean that land isn't even annexed into the city yet.



The council will take up the annexation issue again at their next meeting on May 25th.

The City Council also green lit plans by Birchwood Cottages for their development of the Tschohl property.

The company will turn over the ravine to the city, and the southern street access will be limited to exit and right turn only.

The council also reviewed a city-wide survey.

The key takeaways were that most residents do not use public transportation, and 91% of respondents described quality of life in North Mankato as either Excellent or Good.

