Local Softball Stars to Join Forces at MSU

The softball scene in Mankato is dominant all across the board. We the 6th-ranked MSU Mavericks whose record setting season continues this week at the NCAA D-II Super Regionals, but all three Mankato high school softball teams have powerhouse programs as well. Last season, Mankato East and West battled in the Section 2AAA title game, with the Scarlets earning the state berth and eventual Class AAA title. While Mankato Loyola dominated in Class A finishing 3rd.

The 2017 Mankato senior softball class is one of the strongest in recent memory. Next year, four of our local stand-outs will suit up for the purple and gold at MSU. From Mankato East, outfielder Morgan Keim-Wolfe and catcher Torey Richards, from Mankato Loyola, infielder Rae Dose, and from Mankato West all-state catcher Hannah Hastings.

Along with Hastings, another former Scarlet is trading in her sneakers for cleats. Current MSU freshman and former all-state pitcher Lexi Schoper elected to leave the Maverick basketball team to join the softball roster. Schoper has four years of eligibility remaining.