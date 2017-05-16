Children's Museum Of Southern Minnesota Names New Executive Director

The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota has named its new Executive Director.

Deb Newman, who has served as the Executive Director at Partners for Affordable housing will begin her new role at the museum in June.

Newman is taking over for former executive director of the museum-Peter Olson, who left to start a children’s museum in Louisiana.

Since opening its doors May 1, of 2015, the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota has welcomed nearly 200,000 visitors.