Truman Man Arrested After Fleeing Scene Of Accident

A Truman man is arrested after leaving the scene of an accident in Redwood County.

According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, Caleb Smith was southbound on County State Aid Highway 1 and 200th Street Saturday when he lost control and entered the ditch, causing the vehicle to roll.

Police say Smith left the scene, but was located soon after. He was not injured.

Authorities arrested him and charges are pending. The incident remains under investigation by the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office.