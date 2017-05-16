Charges Pending In Single-Vehicle Accident

Charges are pending against a driver who fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Redwood County.

Officers were called to a one vehicle accident at County State Aid Highway 4 & 7 Sunday afternoon. The driver, Anthony Dutcher, had lost control of the vehicle and entered the ditch.

He then struck and broke a telephone pole. Authorities attempted to locate Dutcher, who had fled the scene on foot.

He was found the next day by Redwood County Sheriff’s Officers.

The incident remains under investigation.