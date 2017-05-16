Faribault Police Remind Residents To Lock Doors After Burglary Reports

The Faribault Police Department is reminding residents to lock their doors after reports of burglaries in the city.

Authorities say they’ve received reports of three forced-entry burglaries on the east side of Faribault between the end of April and beginning of May.

No one was home at the time of the burglaries. Police say they all took place during the afternoon and early evening hours.

All three have been linked to one suspect or a group of suspects.

Authorities say it’s best to lock all your doors, even if you’re only leaving for a short time. They also recommend installing deadbolt locks on all exterior doors of your home.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Detective Matthew Kolling at 507-334-0937.