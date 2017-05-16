Hundreds Of DWI Arrests Made On Minnesota Roads Over Weekend

Hundreds of drivers are paying the price for not lining up a sober ride over Mother's Day and Fishing Opener weekend.

Preliminary data from the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety show 310 DWI arrests were made statewide just over the weekend.

So far this year, police have made 9,597 DWI arrests on Minnesota roads.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says 22% of this year's 103 traffic fatalities were alcohol-related.