North Mankato Man Enters Guilty Plea In Cab Robbery

A North Mankato man has entered a guilty plea stemming from a taxi cab robbery that happened in August of last year.

20 year old Patrick Pitts Junior entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree assault in Blue Earth County Court.

As part of the plea agreement, charges of 1st degree aggravated robbery and possessing a firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence were dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said Pitts used a handgun in the robbery.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 19th.

