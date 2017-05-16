Frederickson Pleas Guilty In Drug Related Death Case

One of two men charged with third-degree murder for a drug-related death has pleaded guilty.

On May 15, New Ulm resident 29–year–old Andrew Frederickson entered a guilty plea in Brown County court.

Two drug charges will be dropped.

Last July, while Maurice Kimball was in Brown County Jail, he started to have health issues and died two days later.

An autopsy report later showed he died due to complications from consuming meth.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 17.

The second person charged, Logan Harris pleaded guilty to third a degree drug charge last month.

