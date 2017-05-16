22-Year-Old Mankato Man Killed in Crash

A 22-year-old Mankato man is dead after an accident with a tractor in Lamberton in Redwood County.

It happened just after 9:00 Tuesday morning.

According to the State Patrol, 55-year-old Steven Churchhill of Revere was driving a tractor eastbound on Highway 14.

The Mankato man who has not yet been identified, was driving a Dodge Charger and was westbound on Hwy 14.

The tractor attempted a left turn onto gravel road and the attached fork collided with the Dodge.

The State Patrol was assisted by Redwood County Sheriff’s Office and Lamberton Ambulance, Fire Department and First Responders.

Churchhill was wearing a seatbelt and had no injuries.

