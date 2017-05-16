Severe Weather Siren Policies

With severe weather season upon us, it's important to be aware of the siren activation policies in your county to cause less confusion.

Blue Earth County Emergency Management Director, Mike Maurer says, "What they are is outdoor notification systems so if you hear the siren you are to go indoors and tune to your local weather station to see what the weather might be."

Now Waseca County is making sure residents understand what is happening when the tornado sirens go off...

Waseca County Emergency Management Director, Denise Wright says, "As soon as our dispatch gets notification that there is a warning in our area that needs activation for sirens they will sound the siren wherever the polygon area is that the national weather service has determined."

Sirens in Waseca County will also be sounded if wind speed estimates at least 70mph.

Wright says, "We don’t have an all-clear here. If there's additional threat out there the sirens will then sound again so if you hear it for about three minutes and it goes off again that's not an all clear that means that there's still the potential for severe weather in the area."

Sirens in Waseca only go off in the area that is located by the national weather service.

However, for Blue Earth County sirens will sound throughout the entire county and only be sounded if there is a tornado warning.

Maurer says, "Storms can pop up so we want to notify the entire county of a tornado warning so people are aware of what's going on in their communities."

North Mankato sirens are also sounded when Mankato's are.

--KEYC News 12