KEYC - THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

Posted: Updated:
MANKATO , MINN. -

Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

But eating the same ones can get boring.. Especially when it comes to vegetables.

That's what led one nutritionist to using Harvest of the Month.

Nutrition and Wellness Specialist, Kelsey Rounds says, "It started out in California I don't know how many years ago but I heard about it and looked into it and I thought well I can do this, this isn't that hard. Just put some fresh fruit and veggies on the menu and so I went ahead with it."

Harvest of the Month is an initiative to highlight seasonal and when possible, local produce on the school lunch menus.

Rounds says, "My main goal is expose students to new fruits and vegetables. Hopefully if they like something they go home and tell their parents and it becomes a regular menu item. Some months I choose items that students have definitely eaten before such as apples, watermelon, corn on the cob, but those are all items that we purchase from local farms."

Other months, the menu item may be something more adventurous.

Round says, "We try items that maybe students have not had before, maybe they're not familiar with. In the fall we had butternut squash and turnips. In February we had beets in march we actually tried a grain, we had wild rice and last month the focus was beans so we had hummus and black bean salsa and now this month we're focusing on spinach and snap peas."

Harvest of the Month items are highlighted on the elementary school menus but the middle schools and high schools have the options as well.

Kelsey says she plans to continue Harvest of the Month.

--KEYC News 12

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-05-16 21:29:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:38:46 GMT

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

  • THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-04 22:38:22 GMT

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

  • THRIVE: Nutrition Importance When Working Out

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-03-29 03:42:53 GMT

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.