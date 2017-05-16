Highway 22 Road Construction Update

The Highway 22 road project is moving right along.

The main focus of the road work right now is the new bridge over the Cobb River on Highway 22. Crews are grading both north and south of the bridge as well as putting in new piers and pouring concrete for the base system. The recent rain has only put them slightly behind schedule.



"Right now they've graded 2 of the 6 miles south toward Mapleton we're going to continue south towards Mapleton, continue working on the bridge. Work on the north side of the bridge piers, then divert the stream to do the south side of the bridge piers before they start bringing in the pieces and parts for the bridge," MnDOT Project Manager Robert Jones said.



MnDOT is working closely with the county to ensure everyone has access to area businesses and with the county starting its own projects on local roads, motorists are urged to stick to the official detour.



"Please stay on the detours as much as you can. There's a reason why we had to do this longer detour is to get the people around all the county projects, all the state projects, all the vehicles that are coming into this area so please stay with the detour and stay safe," Jones said.



Crews are sticking to a five day work week and thanks to an early start to the project will be back on schedule before long



"The bridge is really the main factor for our timeline to try and get it done before this fall so we can open up the road again so everyone to be driving this highway all the way to Mankato over the winter months then the second year of construction will come next year," Jones added.



Another aspect of the construction is a landscape architect project that will memorialize veterans along the Victory Drive corridor with beautifying plants and trees. Trees that were already in place have been removed and saved thanks to Mathiowetz Construction Company.

Some of the trunks will be turned into benches at Mapleton Wayside Park and others will be donated to the Blue Earth County Historical Society to become miniature log cabins and bowls.

