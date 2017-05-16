KEYC - Highway 22 Road Construction Update

Highway 22 Road Construction Update

Posted: Updated:
BEAUFORD, Minn. -

The Highway 22 road project is moving right along.

The main focus of the road work right now is the new bridge over the Cobb River on Highway 22. Crews are grading both north and south of the bridge as well as putting in new piers and pouring concrete for the base system. The recent rain has only put them slightly behind schedule.
 
"Right now they've graded 2 of the 6 miles south toward Mapleton we're going to continue south towards Mapleton, continue working on the bridge. Work on the north side of the bridge piers, then divert the stream to do the south side of the bridge piers before they start bringing in the pieces and parts for the bridge," MnDOT Project Manager Robert Jones said.
 
MnDOT is working closely with the county to ensure everyone has access to area businesses and with the county starting its own projects on local roads, motorists are urged to stick to the official detour.
 
"Please stay on the detours as much as you can. There's a reason why we had to do this longer detour is to get the people around all the county projects, all the state projects, all the vehicles that are coming into this area so please stay with the detour and stay safe," Jones said.
 
Crews are sticking to a five day work week and thanks to an early start to the project will be back on schedule before long
 
"The bridge is really the main factor for our timeline to try and get it done before this fall so we can open up the road again so everyone to be driving this highway all the way to Mankato over the winter months then the second year of construction will come next year," Jones added.
 
Another aspect of the construction is a landscape architect project that will memorialize veterans along the Victory Drive corridor with beautifying plants and trees. Trees that were already in place have been removed and saved thanks to Mathiowetz Construction Company.

Some of the trunks will be turned into benches at Mapleton Wayside Park and others will be donated to the Blue Earth County Historical Society to become miniature log cabins and bowls.

--KEYC News 12

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-17 00:00:55 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:38:46 GMT

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

  • THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-04 22:38:22 GMT

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

  • THRIVE: Nutrition Importance When Working Out

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-03-29 03:42:53 GMT

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.