After The Storm: Severe Thunderstorms Move Across Lakefield

By Tom Clements, Weekend Meteorologist
JACKSON COUNTY, Minn. -

On Tuesday morning the sounds of chainsaws echoed in the distance and the smell of fresh cut timber was heavy in the air. Trees of every size were snapped and toppled in the city of Lakefield as severe thunderstorms moved in early Tuesday morning

"It woke me up roughly in between at four, or a quarter after four", said Lakefield resident Jeff Lillquisc.

"I came downstairs, turned on a couple lights and then all of a sudden we heard a big loud crack and I was like...Yep, there goes the tree," said Lakefield resident Dallas Murray.

"I looked outside and it was just hazy. There was that much dirt in the air," added Lillquisc.

"We got to the main floor and then we decided we should probably go to the basement for a little bit. Once we got down there though everything kind of mellowed out," said Murray.

As the storms moved into Minnesota airspace they began to fall apart. This created a powerful downburst, generating winds up to 70 mph.

"And then the power went out. It was only out for probably an hour," said Lillquisc.

The winds were strong enough to topple trees and rip shingles off the rooftops. Even Lakefield's mayor was not spared from the storm.

"I had a lot of shingles spread all over the neighborhood this morning," said Lakefield Mayor Brian Rossow.

"I took a drive around this morning and it looks like pretty much every street in town was impacted by this. Some worse than others."

So far no injuries have been reported. The City will continue to pick up debris throughout the week as people trying to return to normal.

"We just ask that you move your brush out to the curb and we're going to continue to do brush pick up for the remainder of the week and we will do one final push Monday," said Rossow

