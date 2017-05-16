Minneapolis Man Sentenced for 3 Fargo-Area Heroin Overdoses

A Minneapolis man accused of selling heroin that led to three overdoses in the Fargo area has been sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison.

Dalton White, also known as Block, pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance resulting in seriously bodily injury.

Authorities say the overdoses happened within three weeks in April 2016. All three people survived. It led law enforcement authorities to hold several public meetings warning of opiate distribution.

Court documents say the conspiracy included distribution of fentanyl, a synthetic drug that can be fatal in tiny doses.

Defense attorney Christopher Bellmore had recommended a sentence of 12 years. Prosecutors asked for a term of 24 years.

