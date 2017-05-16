Mankato East Wins Big 9 Triangular

The Mankato East boys track team hosted a triangular with Rochester Century and Albert Lea Tuesday afternoon.

Cougars running away from the competition in this one, Dez Bassett flies out of the blocks in the 400 meter dash, and nobody is even close to him, senior's going to Concordia St. Paul next season to continue his football and track career. He finishes at 51.39 seconds a good two seconds plus ahead of second place.

The Cougar's had 2 four by 100 relay teams finish in the top three this afternoon and Mankato East dominates winning the triangular with 98.5 points, Century had 57 and Albert Lea scored 30.5.

It's a good result for Mankato East as the Cougars hit the track again this Friday and Saturday for the True Team state competition.

--KEYC News 12