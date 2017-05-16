Red Wing Stays Unbeaten, Edges Out Mankato West

Something had to give Tuesday afternoon on the links, the Mankato West and Red Wing boys golf teams were both undefeated coming into the competition at the Mankato Golf Club.

Mankato East also in the mix as well check out Carson Haley sophomore drains the long putt.

He finished in first, shooting a 69 on the day.

Only nine points separated the four competing squads,but it was Red Wing edging out the Scarlets 323-326 while Winona finished in third with a 329 and the Cougars shot 332.

--KEYC News 12