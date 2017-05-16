Mavs Ready for Super Regionals

The MSU softball team is settling is in Searcy, Arkansas, gearing up for the NCAA D-II Super Regionals.

The Mavericks left Mankato this early Tuesday morning and look to extend their historic season. The 6th-ranked Mavs have already set a program record with their 57-6 record nabbing both the regular season and conference tournament titles.

The purple and gold face a 2nd-rated Harding Bisons squad who the Mavs topped 1-0 in their 5th game of the season.

Game one of the best of three series is set for Thursday at 12PM in Searcy, Arkansas. We'll have more from the Mavericks on their match-up Wednesday night on KEYC News 12.