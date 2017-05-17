Multiple Buildings Damaged, Trees Down In Kossuth County

Last night’s severe storms left many buildings and homes damaged in Kossuth County, Iowa.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says the thunderstorm moved in at about 9 last night, causing the most damage to the southern portion of the county.

You’re looking at a few of the photos of that damage taken by the Kossuth County Emergency Management team.

Authorities say the cities of Algona, Whittemore and West Bend had damage to multiple trees and buildings, with numerous debris blowing onto the roadway.

Public works crews were able to clear the roads for emergency vehicles to pass.

To report damage to your property in Kossuth County you can call 515-395-9114.