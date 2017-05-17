MSU Set For Regionals

The MSU baseball team is just one day away from the NCAA Division Two Central Region Tournament.

The second seeded Mavericks face seventh seeded Central Oklahoma in the first round of the tourney.

"Big games are when it gets really fun, you have to treat every game like it's a big game, but when you're actually in the big games, there is a lot more energy, so you have to try and calm yourself down, but when you do settle in, it's a great feeling," said Dalton Roach, junior pitcher.

The NCAA tournament is finally here, and MSU comes storming into the tourney fresh off being crowned NSIC tournament champions.

A key to their success has been pitching, and the Mavs feature a staff that ranks second in the nation for ERA and hits per nine innings.

"In a tournament setting like this where you may play four or five games over a four day period, it's going to come down to depth, and that's something we feel pretty confident in. Our seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth pitchers are guys that can come out and contribute. Hopefully we can come out with a couple of wins, but ultimately for us to be successful, I think our starters need to go five to six innings, defensively if we make some plays and get some timely hitting, we'll see where we're at," said Matt Magers, MSU head coach.

Taking the mound Thursday for MSU is Mr. Consistent, Dalton Roach, the junior righthander is 9–1 on the season with a 1.74 earned run average ...

"I mean my arms feeling good, with the same mentality to throw strikes, and let the defense play ball is kind of going to be what I do," said Roach.

If MSU wins Thursday, they'll play either Missouri Western State or St. Cloud State.

--KEYC News 12