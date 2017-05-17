Drug, Heart Condition Blamed In U Of Iowa Student's Death

Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...
Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track. "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said. The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.
A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out.
Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.
Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.
The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event.
The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.
Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.
Authorities have identified the victim as Jeff DeCock, an MSU student originally from Lamberton
Last night’s severe storms left many buildings and homes damaged in Kossuth County, Iowa.
A canceled wedding with a nonrefundable reception became a celebration for families and volunteers for a Ronald McDonald House in Minneapolis
St. Peter students are getting out extra early this school year, all a part of the construction of their new high school
Tornado hits mobile home park near Chetek in western Wisconsin
