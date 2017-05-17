Delavan Man Airlifted After Motorcycle Crash In Faribault County

A 45-year-old Delavan man is airlifted following a motorcycle accident in Faribault County.

Officers responded to County Road 13 three miles south of Delavan just before 6 last night.

The driver of the eastbound motorcycle, Tom Hince, of Delavan, was forced to brake, when a car driven by 19-year-old Zackary Adams, of Bricelyn, failed to yield as he was crossing over County Road 13.

Hince lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was airlifted from the scene with head trauma. Adams was not injured.