Michigan Senate Ups Penalties For Female Genital Mutilation

The Michigan Senate has approved 15-year prison terms for parents and doctors involved in the genital mutilation of children, in response to a Detroit-area doctor recently indicted in such a case.

The chamber unanimously approved bills Wednesday that would allow the prison term for parents or guardians convicted of transporting girls to undergo the surgery. The legislation also would enable the state to strip those parents of their parental rights.

Doctors who perform the surgery could also face 15 years in prison.

The federal punishment is five years, which Republican Sen. Rick Jones says isn't enough.

The legislation now goes to the House. The bills were introduced after Dr. Jumala Nagarwala was accused in April of conducting the surgery on two 7-year-old Minnesota girls.

Minnesota, Texas and other states have approved similar legislation.