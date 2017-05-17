Fairmont's Mike Fischer is May 'Good People'

This month's Good People Award winner comes to us from Fairmont.

Mike Fischer combines his passion for softball with his passion for helping others.

Five years ago, Mike Fischer's work was challenged to come up with a project to help the American Cancer Society.

Fischer says, "The way I look at it, is that everybody in some way is affected by cancer."

He also knew that the Fairmont community loves to play softball.

Fischer says, "It's a good way to bring the community together."

During those five tournaments, Mike has been the go–to player for organizing all the details, making it a big hit to strike out cancer.

"I get to see the community have fun and survivors share their stories."

So far, the Play for the Cure tournament has raised more than $15,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Something that drives Mike's passion all the way home.

Fischer says, "Whatever you're going to support, feel passionate about, go out and do it."

Mike Fischer, a KEYC News 12 Good People award recipient.

-KEYC News 12