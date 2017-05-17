KEYC - HuHot Mongolian Grill Coming To Mankato

HuHot Mongolian Grill Coming To Mankato

MANKATO , MINN. -

HuHot Mongolian Grill is coming to Mankato.

The new restaurant will be built at 1850 Madison Avenue... alongside Sioux Road, in what is now the parking lot of Shopko and just north of Culvers restaurant.

But this is just one of a few development projects kicking off the summer construction season.

City Center Partnership Director, Megan Flanagan says, "This shows that Mankato and greater Mankato is a destination for business. We're definitely seeing businesses coming of all types especially restaurants lately and that shows that we are a vibrant growing community.”

Along with HuHot there's a planned upward addition to a former orthodontics building downtown, a 60–unit apartment complex and the renovation of the old Old Country Buffet building.

Flanagan says, "Our challenge now is Mankato is growing so fast that we need more people living here to keep up with our economic growth. We have so many new businesses so many new opportunities that we need people."

Burrito Express is another new addition to the Mankato area... and so far has had a successful start.

Burrito Express Owner, Oscar Castro says, "I use to have another business here in town that we served burritos and we were looking into more the downtown area revive the downtown area because we have another store in Eau Claire."

With more than a few places offering Mexican food..  Oscar says their concept is what sets them apart from the others.

Castro says, “It's a full Mexican restaurant during the day and at night after 10pm we turn into a burrito line so the burrito line does serve burritos after 10pm; from 10pm until 3am in the morning."

--KEYC News 12

