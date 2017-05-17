KEYC - Turning 100 Years Old Never Looked So Good

Turning 100 Years Old Never Looked So Good

Posted: Updated:
By Angela Rogers, Reporter
Connect
Blue Earth, MN -

A very big day in Blue Earth! At the Nicollet Place Assisted Living facility not one, but two women are celebrating their 100th birthdays.

They always tend to sneak up on you...
 
"I have to think about it... I forget about, I always forget when my birthday is because I don't think about them much," Veanna Eberline said, who's turning 100 in July said. 
 
And even though some people don't think they're a big deal-- 
 
"No, it happens every year, I get used to it," Eberline laughed. 
 
This is a very big year for two women in Blue Earth.
Clara Holmseth and Veanna Eberline are celebrating turning the big 1-0-0. That's right- that's one hundred trips around the sun!
 
"I never knew I could get to be that old but it's surprising," Holmseth said. 
 
Holmseth turns 100 on Saturday, and Eberline turns 100 on July 13.
Veanna has five kids, three girls, and two boys. Clara never had kids of her own but raised 5 wonderful stepchildren with her late husband...who she was married to for 52 years.
 
"I have lots of memories. Yep, I've had a wonderful life," Holmseth said. 
 
Clara's step-children brought over angel food cake made from scratch because that's something Clara loved doing for them for their birthdays.
And as they ate the homemade delicacy, the two birthday girls shared the secret to staying so young.
 
"Oh, I eat good and sleep good," Holmseth said. 
 
"Don't pay much attention to the bad things. Take care of the good things and enjoy them," Eberline said. 
 
When thinking back over the past 100 years, they said they've enjoyed every minute of the journey.
 
"I don't think I'd change anything. I've had a good life," Eberline said. 
 
--KEYC News 12.

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:38:46 GMT

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

  • THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    THRIVE: Upcoming 2017 Men's Health Forum Focuses On Prostate Cancer

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-04 22:38:22 GMT

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

    The men's health forum is designed to reach an audience that doesn't necessarily pay as close attention to their health.  

  • THRIVE: Nutrition Importance When Working Out

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-03-29 03:42:53 GMT

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.

    Often times the importance of nutrition for fueling the body when exercising can be overlooked.