Prep Athlete: Jeff Lewis

Maple River's starting quarterback in football is putting together quite the campaign on the diamond this season.

The Eagles baseball team starts and stops with the play of senior Jeff Lewis.

On the mound, he's Maple Rivers ace, mixing it up with three pitches he can locate for strikes.

And when he comes up to the dish Lewis owns a 328 Batting average for his career.

"He's either going to beat you pitching, or he's going to beat you hitting, and some days he feels like he's going to do both because he can. He rings guys up because he hits his corners, he's not going to blow it by you, but he'll park one on you because he can," said Chandler See, Maple River senior.

Each time he toes the rubber there's a good chance Lewis will shut down the opposition.

During this season he has an earned run average of 1.17.

"It just seems like yesterday, I started my first game on varsity, I was nervous then, and I've kind of settled down, realized it's the same game you've been playing your entire life," said Lewis, prep athlete.

"His confidence is contagious to the other group, they see what he's doing out on the mound seeing him competing and battling, and the rest of the team tries to pick up their game too," said Jeff Cole, Maple River head coach.

This year, Lewis is hoping to accomplish something for the first time.

"I'd really like to make a run in the playoffs, I know through my varsity career, we've never had a playoff win, so I'm really trying to get that rolling this year just to kind of get a feel for the playoffs and how they go," said Lewis.

His ability to be a game changer on the hill, and at the plate is why Jeff Lewis is our KEYC Scheels All Sports Boys Prep Athlete of the Week.

--KEYC News 12