Construction Season Hits New Ulm

Construction has begun on Broadway in New Ulm

Highway 15 in town is closed to through traffic for reconstruction between 20th street south and 7th street north.

Commuters can expect intermittent block closures while construction is underway.

There will be another project near New Ulm starting soon.

Traffic between New Ulm and Searles on Highways 15 and 68 will be detoured through Center Street heading south, which turns into County Road 13, then hopping on County Road 24 to take you back east to Highway 15.

The road is getting a mill overlay reconstruction, and there are two bridge projects over the Cottownwood and Little Cottownwood rivers.

That project gets underway May 30.

