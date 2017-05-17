2nd-Ranked Bisons Don't Scare the #6 Mavericks

Thursday at 11AM, the 6th-ranked MSU softball team will take the diamond in Searcy, Arkansas for the the NCAA D-II Super Regionals.

This past weekend, the Mavericks dominated the competition in the Central Region 2 tourney, winning three straight contests to advance to their first Super Regionals since 2011.

To say the Mavericks have had a successful season is an understatement, the squad is on a program record 27-game win streak and has a program best 57-6 record. Thursday MSU faces an equally accomplished squad in the Harding Bisons. Harding also has 57-wins on the year and is ranked 2nd in the nation.

But that doesn't faze the Mavericks, so far this season the purple and gold are 4-0 against top 25 opponents.

The Mavs and Bisons face-off in a best of three series with game one set for Thursday at 11AM.