High Winds Damage Beef Technology Facility At Iowa Lakes Community College Farm

High winds yesterday afternoon caused damage to a new Beef Technology facility at the Iowa Lakes Community College farm lab.

Just after 2 p.m., strong winds knocked down the western section of the new building that sits just west of Emmetsburg.

The college says the roof and beams from the western portion of the building flew about 300 feet, denting a grain bin.

The other section of the 22,000 square foot building houses livestock, none of which were lost in the storm. That portion was not damaged.

Some cattle are being relocated to other areas of the farm lab.

The facility was dedicated last August based on a desire to use hands-on methods while incorporating the latest knowledge from the industry.