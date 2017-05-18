Thunderstorms That Lashed Iowa May Have Spawned Tornadoes

Thunderstorms that raced across Iowa have left power outages, damaged buildings and injuries in their wake.

Authorities in Butler County say a farmer was hurt when a building fell on him during the storms Wednesday, and a trucker was killed when his semitrailer overturned. It's unclear, however, whether the truck accident was directly caused by the weather.

Tripoli Police Chief Daniel Banks says one storm struck as the elementary school was dismissing. He says a tree fell on a van full of children, but nobody was hurt.

The National Weather Service office in Davenport says it's deploying survey teams to verify reports of short-lived tornadoes in the area. Another tornado was reported in Sioux County.

MidAmerican Energy said Thursday morning that nearly 4,600 of its Iowa customers remained without power.