American Crystal Sugar Members Vote On Contract

Hundreds of union workers at American Crystal Sugar Company will soon cast their vote on a new labor contract.

The voting Thursday covers about 1,200 employees at sugar refinery plants in Moorhead, Crookston and East Grand Forks, Minnesota and Hillsboro and Drayton in North Dakota and at storage facilities in Chaska, Minnesota and Mason City, Iowa.?

Members of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers local are voting on a contract that includes a 3 percent raise the first four years and a 2.7 percent hike the last year.

The union says American Crystal has also added a signing bonus of $2,250. If the contract is rejected, the bonus would not be part of future negotiations.

Failed contract negotiations in 2011 ended in a union lockout that lasted two years.