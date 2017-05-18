Mankato Firefighters Respond To Apartment Fire In Mankato

An apartment unit is damaged by a fire overnight in Mankato.

Crews responded to the building at 307 South Broad Street just after midnight this morning.

One resident was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene before being released.

Damages are estimated at $10,000.

Firefighters say the fire was contained to the kitchen area with smoke damage throughout the apartment.

The cause of the fire was unattended cooking. Unattended cooking is the number one cause of fire in Mankato.