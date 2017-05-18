Minnesota's Unemployment Rate Holds Stead for April

Minnesota’s unemployment rate held steady in April at 3.8 percent.

That’s according to the latest figures released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development

Employers added 15,100 jobs in April, the most monthly job gains in the state since September 2013.



Minnesota has added 34,715 jobs over the past year, a gain of 1.2 percent. U.S. jobs grew 1.4 percent during that period.



According to DEED, Education and health services led all sectors in April with 4,300 new jobs, followed by construction (up 3,600), government (up 3,000), professional and business services (up 2,700), manufacturing (up 1,100), other services (up 1,000), leisure and hospitality (up 500) and information (up 200).



The following sectors lost jobs: trade, transportation and utilities (down 700), financial activities (down 500) and logging and mining (down 100).



Education and health services led all sectors in job growth over the past year, gaining 18,929 jobs. Other industries that added jobs were other services (up 3,212), construction (up 3,021), professional and business services (up 2,858), government (up 2,685), financial activities (up 2,263), trade, transportation and utilities (up 1,899), information (up 1,107), logging and mining (up 787) and manufacturing (up 391).



Leisure and hospitality (down 2,437) is the only sector that lost jobs over the past 12 months.



In the Metropolitan Statistical Areas, the following regions gained jobs in the past 12 months: Minneapolis-St. Paul MSA (up 1.5 percent), Rochester MSA (up 0.8 percent), St. Cloud MSA (up 1.4 percent) and Duluth-Superior MSA (up 0.2 percent). The Mankato MSA lost 142 jobs in the past year, which is a decrease of 0.2 percent.

--KEYC NEWS 12