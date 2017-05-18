Governor Dayton Signs Real ID Bill Into Law

Governor Dayton has signed Real ID legislation into law.

Last night, the state senate followed the House and passed a bill to upgrade the state's driver's licenses and I-D cards to comply with new federal standards.

The authorization means that Minnesotans will continue to be able to board domestic flights with a compliant driver's license.

A deal was delayed by a dispute over giving driver's licenses for immigrants without proper ID.

That issue now has moved to a separate bill.

Dayton first called for legislative action to resolved Real ID more than two years ago.