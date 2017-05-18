Gustavus Professor And Student Tell The Stories Of Area Somalis

Learning the stories of area Somalis has been a more than year-long focus for a Gustavus Adolphus professor and one of his students

Gustavus Communication Studies Professor Martin Lang and senior Noah O'Ryan explored several topics, but learning more about the area Somali population was the idea they kept coming back to.

Called "Mid–west of Somalia," the purpose of their documentary is to tell a broader story about the community.

"It's not uncommon for them to move, three or four or five times in the past decade, but it seems like when they come to Minnesota, they stay. They tend to find generally a good reception," said Lang.

O'Ryan said, "We're focusing on young Somali Americas who moved to the United States; some are early as four, five. Others, kind of when they were entering their teen age years."

Their documentary premieres May 18 at 5 p.m. in Beck Hall at Gustavus.

They also plan to host another screening this summer.

--KEYC News 12