Unsuspecting Walmart Customer Takes Down Startled Deer

A confused white-tailed deer that wandered into a Walmart store in Minnesota ran into a startled customer who tackled the animal to the ground.

Shoppers at the store in Wadena, 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, speculated that the young animal was searching for a snack Tuesday when it entered the store through the garden center doors.

Tom Grasswick, who happens to live in Deer Creek, said that he felt like someone had slugged him when the deer slammed into him. Grasswick says his first instinct was to tackle the animal, bringing it down on a pallet of dog food.

Grasswick covered the deer's eyes to calm it down, and he and others took the animal outside and set it free.

-KEYC News 12