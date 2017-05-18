Dayton Vetoes Bill for Teacher Licensing Overhaul

Gov. Mark Dayton has vetoed a bill that would have overhauled the way Minnesota licenses teachers.

The proposal, which passed both chambers with bipartisan support, would have created a new licensing board and a four-tiered licensing system, making it easier to license teachers who are trained out of state or have unconventional backgrounds. Supporters say it would address Minnesota's growing shortage of educators in key specialties, particularly in rural areas.

But in his veto message Thursday, Dayton said the bill lacked sufficient teacher training requirements, nor did it mandate enough cultural competency training. He said it also lacked the funding necessary to implement the changes.

Dayton urged lawmakers to keep working with Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius to address his objections and send him a bill he'd be willing to sign.

