Senior Games In Mankato

The Senior Games kicked off today in Mankato.

Athletes ages 50 and over are able to participate in more than 20 different sports and competitions. This year is not a National Senior Games qualifying year, but the athletes are still taking the competition just as serious. Some of the sports include running, biking, swimming, cribbage, and pool. This year's Sports Commissioner Director says that he's proud that he's been able to show off Mankato with this years' Senior Games.



"Doing what we can do push people out within the community, and that's why we're using different venues throughout the community so people aren't just coming to one place. We want people to see what we have out there," Chris Willaert said, the Mankato Sports Commissioner Director said.





The Mankato Sports Commission is still looking for volunteers for their track and field events on Saturday. If you'd like to sign up to help out, you can click here.