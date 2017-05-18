Learning Restaurant Etiquette with Pizza Ranch

Two 5th-grade classes got to enjoy the deliciousness of Pizza Ranch while learning some valuable lessons.

The two classes from Kennedy Elementary walked from school to the restaurant to enjoy pizza while practicing restaurant etiquette... complete with full theme table settings. Pizza Ranch donated the lunch as a prize for their "Are You Smarter Than The Fifth Graders" competition they held back in April. The winner, Morgan Anderson, was pretty excited to be able to bring this to her class today.



"It was to come up with a theme for your table, and to bring, like stuff for a centerpiece. And then she put us in groups of people we don't usually hang out with so we can talk about things we probably never knew about each other," Anderson said.



Anderson also won a fun trophy, a night at the Children's museum, a bunch of books for her class and even some stuff from Mathnasium.