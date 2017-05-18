The End Of An Era For Training Camp In Mankato?

It's the news no one in Mankato wants to think about: the Minnesota Vikings may no longer host training camp in the city.

Vikings Training Camp flood Mankato with a lot of eager fans and business.

AmericInn General Manager Ashley Sprenger said, "People book a year in advance. They'll check out and be like I need a reservation for next year's training camp, so people are already calling in for those dates."

AmericInn, across the road from where the team takes the field, serves as a prime location for fans to spend the night as they deck out in Purple and Gold.

But as the Vikings come close to wrapping up construction of their new headquarters in Eagan, there's the possibility next year's training camp won't see the NFL stars take over the campus of MSU–Mankato.

"Vikings training camp is the busiest few weeks that we have, so I think that would be a sad loss," Sprenger said.

The Vikings have padded up for preseason at MSU–Mankato since 1966 and have contracted with the University to host training camp through 2018.

But that contract could be re–negotiated this December.

Greater Mankato Growth President and CEO Jonathan Zierdt said, "We've enjoyed our time with them, we're going to enjoy this summer's training camp, and we'll enjoy the presence we have with them for as long as that may be."

Even though there's the possibility that Vikings Training Camp may soon be gone, Jonathan Zierdt says they're constantly working to bring sporting events to this area, which provides a big business boom.

Zierdt said, "Sports tourism for us is a bigger tourism industry for us than any particular industry. It does fill the hotels, it fills restaurants, it creates a lot of activity, and they do come from across the country."

Though they might not be as big as training camp, the other events can lead to new business opportunities and residents.

Zierdt also says this fall, they plan on announcing a new event they're bringing to the area.

