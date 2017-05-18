Kral's Solo Homer and Ries's Pitching Gem Lifts Mavs to 1-0 Win in 10-Innings

The MSU softball team didn't disappoint Thursday in game one of the NCAA D-II Super Regionals. The 6th-ranked Mavs battled the 2nd-rated Harding Bisons in Searcy, Arkansas Thursday afternoon. When the squads faced-off at the beginning of the season, the Mavericks earned a tight 1-0 victory.

Former Mankato East Cougar Coley Ries finished the day with 10 strike-outs, improving to 35-2 on the season.

In the bottom of the 7th with no score two outs and two on, Harding's Mackenzie Jones knocked a shot to left field. McKenzie Paap fielded it a fired to Cori Kennedy who nabbed the out at home plate to get out of the inning unscathed.

Then, in the top of the 10th, Amber Kral hit the game winning solo homer over the left field fence.

The Mavericks held on for the 1-0 win in 10-innings to improve to 58-6 on the season. Game two of the best of three series is set for 12PM on Friday in Searcy, Arkansas.