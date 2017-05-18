The Secret Is In The Soil

The fertile farmland of southern Minnesota is great for crops.

Turns out it's also great for those trying to learn about soil.

"We're going to start digging with our auger. Anywhere from five to six feet, looking for certain soil horizons. Whether it be a dark organic on top or more of a glade as you go further down. There's only so much you can learn in the classroom. That's what's nice about this filed course is we get hands on experience. We dig ourselves - try to guess what soil we're going to see from our previous knowledge," senior Devon Brodie said.

For our area, that means a large amount of topsoil that's effectively perfect when it comes to the major cash crops of the day.



"Minnesota is one of the most diverse states in the country in terms of soils. We have the prairie soils way down here in the south, all the way up to peats in the north. Across our state we really have more soil diversity than any state in the country. In the south, we've got probably the most highly productive soil in the world. We're triply blessed with climate, soil and the region was recently glacialized - not in human terms, but in terms of geological time spans," Assistant Professor of Soil, Water and Climate at the U of M said.

That's all that matters come harvest time.

-- KEYC News 12.