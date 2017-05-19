Open Door Health Center Changing Sterilization Protocol After Incident

Patient care is back to normal at Open Door Health Center in Mankato after staff responds to a potential patient safety concern.

The incident happened Wednesday when a member of the dental staff reported that some dental instruments may have not been sterilized, which goes against the center’s standard sterilization protocol.

All dental patient care was then stopped, along with appointments for the remainder of the day.

The incident was investigated and the center says all dental instruments were reviewed and sterilized again as a precaution.

Dental patient care resumed yesterday.

Open Door staff says it was an isolated incident with a limited amount of patients impacted. Patients who were impacted have been identified.

The center says they are changing their sterilization process to go beyond standard protocol following the incident.